Man (30s) arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €50k seized during armed garda raid
A man (30s) has been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth more than €50,000 following a raid last night on a property in Limerick.
The drugs were discovered after gardai carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Kileely area of Limerick.
During searches Gardaí seized quantities of cannabis, cocaine and cannabis resin worth in excess of €50,000 (analysis pending). A sum of cash totalling €3,300 was also seized along with other drug preparation paraphernalia.
The raid was carried out by Limerick Divisional Drug Unit backed by officers from the Armed Support Unit.
A garda spokesman said one man was arrested and remains in custody.
"A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
“All of the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.
This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
