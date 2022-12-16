Man (30s) arrested after cannabis worth €600k seized in organised crime probe in Dublin

The man was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station

A man has been arrested after gardai seized cannabis worth more than €600,000 during a raid in the Rathcoole area of Dublin today.

A garda spokesman said the discovery was made as part of an operation “targeting organized criminal activity”

The search operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force,

In total, approximately 30kgs of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €600,000 were seized by gardai.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.