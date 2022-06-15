major haul | 

Man (30s) arrested after €269k in cash seized in Co Dublin raid targeting crime gang

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the GNDOCB into transnational organised crime activity.
Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A man is being quizzed in a Dublin Garda station this afternoon after he was arrested when gardai seized a total of €269,280 in cash yesterday.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested after gardai carried cried out a search as part of Operation Tara of a residential premises in Newcastle, Dublin 22.

The cash was seized along with a vacuum packing machine and several communication devices.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of enhancing/facilitating an organised crime group to commit a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Gardai said he is currently detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clondalkin Garda Station, Dublin.

Garda said the search was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the GNDOCB into transnational organised crime activity.

They added that investigations are ongoing.


