Man (30s) and woman (20s) arrested following assault in Donegal

A man and woman have been arrested by gardaí investigating an assault in Co Donegal over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 30s and the woman in her 20s, are currently being held at garda stations following the incident in the Slieve League / Killybegs area.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone who may have information, or witnesses, to contact them.

“Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses following an incident that occurred in the Slieve League / Killybegs area in Co Donegal between Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25,” a spokesperson said.

“Two persons have been arrested following an alleged assault that is understood to have occurred at Slieve League.

"They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co. Donegal."

Gardaí said public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate their investigation.

They added: "Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, 24th June 2023 and Sunday evening, 25th June 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí."

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.