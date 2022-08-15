Operation | 

Man (29) arrested as Gardaí seize MDMA worth €113k in Dublin city raid

The 29 year old male is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station
The seized MDMA

The seized MDMA

Conall McMeekinSunday World

A man (29) was arrested as Gardai seized an estimated €113,891 worth of MDMA during a joint operation in Dublin city involving the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Store Street Garda Drugs Unit.

Approximately 1.898 Kgs of MDMA and MDMA Tablets was seized by Customs officers following the targeted search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area on Monday.

The 29 year old male is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices