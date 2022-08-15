Man (29) arrested as Gardaí seize MDMA worth €113k in Dublin city raid

The 29 year old male is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station

A man (29) was arrested as Gardai seized an estimated €113,891 worth of MDMA during a joint operation in Dublin city involving the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Store Street Garda Drugs Unit.

Approximately 1.898 Kgs of MDMA and MDMA Tablets was seized by Customs officers following the targeted search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area on Monday.

The 29 year old male is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.