Man (29) arrested as Gardaí seize MDMA worth €113k in Dublin city raid
A man (29) was arrested as Gardai seized an estimated €113,891 worth of MDMA during a joint operation in Dublin city involving the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Store Street Garda Drugs Unit.
Approximately 1.898 Kgs of MDMA and MDMA Tablets was seized by Customs officers following the targeted search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area on Monday.
The 29 year old male is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.
Investigations are continuing.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder