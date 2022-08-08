Man (28) shot dead in Dublin apartment was ‘low level’ drug dealer

Last night gardaí would not confirm whether an “item” discovered by garda divers in the Tolka River between two foot bridges yesterday morning was the gun used in the murder.

Pictured: 28-year-old Sean Mc Carthy, who went missing from Popintree, Dublin on August 2nd (Credit: An Garda Síochána)

Gardaí are investigating whether a 28-year-old man who was shot dead in a north-side Dublin apartment was targeted because of his involvement in street-level crack cocaine dealing.

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of the body of Sean McCarthy in an apartment in Drumcondra on Saturday night.

Mr McCarthy had been missing from his home in Poppintree since last Tuesday.

It is understood that he suffered a number of fatal gunshot wounds at a property where gardaí believe the attack took place. Gardaí have identified a suspect.

He was arrested on Saturday night and is was last night still being detained in Clontarf Garda Station where he can be held for seven days.

Gardai at the scene at Achill Road, Drumcondra Dublin after the discovery of a body of a man in his late 20s.A man has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in a north Dublin Garda Station. Pic Collins Photos

Senior sources said the victim was “a low-to middle-level figure” in a drug-dealing operation in the Ballymun area of the city in which crack cocaine and other hard drugs are distributed at street level.

“The victim was someone that owed money out to more senior dealers but also acted as a heavy for a gang in relation to collecting debts, according to information obtained by gardaí,” a senior source said last night. “His involvement in this type of activity is being considered as a strong line of inquiry in this case,” the source added.

Gardaí had been conducting a search for Mr McCarthy since last Tuesday including a detailed search of the Royal Canal at Phibsborough on Friday, which involved the garda sub-aqua unit and the deployment of the garda helicopter.

It is understood Mr McCarthy had frequented the area in recent times. “The reality of this tragic matter is that gardaí were always looking for a body for a number of days because of intelligence received,” a senior source said.

Gardai at the scene in Drumcondra — © Garrett White

The search operation continued into Saturday leading gardaí to the apartment on Achill Road where they found Mr McCarthy’s remains.

Senior sources have revealed the suspect was well known to Mr McCarthy, and detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the case.

Gardaí believe Mr McCarthy was shot where his remains were discovered.

Officers also sealed off a second scene in Griffith Park, where two footbridges were closed for a time.

Gardaí had issued a missing-person appeal on Mr McCarthy on Saturday afternoon, saying they were “concerned for his well-being and trying to locate him”.