Man (28) arrested in Coleraine area over attempted sexual communication with child
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan emphasised the importance of parents monitoring their children’s online activity
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the Coleraine area on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child, police have confirmed.
The man remains in police custody and is to be questioned by officers.
Following the arrest, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan emphasised the importance of parents monitoring their children’s online activity.
“Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas, but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?” she said.
“For some children, it will be the first time they’ve owned a device that connects them to the online world. Even for older children, a new device means new corners of the digital landscape to explore – and unfortunately, new risks to be aware of.”
