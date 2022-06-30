Search and arrest | 

Man (27) arrested in Dungiven under Terrorism Act following search linked to INLA

A police spokesperson said the man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast
Christopher LeebodyBelfast Telegraph

A 27-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Dungiven on Thursday after a search linked to the INLA.

The PSNI said the man was arrested after police conducted a search in the town.

A police spokesperson said: “The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

“Today’s search and arrest are part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the INLA.”


