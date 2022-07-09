Man (25) arrested after guns, drugs and explosives seized during house search in Larne

He has since been released on bail

A man (25) has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after guns, drugs and explosives were seized from a house in Larne during a planned search.

Detectives detained the man on Thursday, 7th July on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.

If you have any information that may assist detectives with this investigation, please contact 101, quoting reference 493 of 07/07/22.