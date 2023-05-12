Man (25) arrested after Garda raid in Clondalkin leads to seizure of €210k of cocaine

A man is in Garda custody this morning following the seizure of €210,000 worth of cocaine in a search operation in Clondalkin last night.

Gardai in Clondalkin carried out a raid on a house under warrant at a domestic residence at approximately 10.30pm.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered approximately 3kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €210,000 (subject to analysis) along with a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

“One man, aged 25 years was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in West Dublin,” gardai said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai added that the raid was carried out as part of Operation Tara; the national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.