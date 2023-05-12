Man (25) arrested after Garda raid in Clondalkin leads to seizure of €210k of cocaine
A man is in Garda custody this morning following the seizure of €210,000 worth of cocaine in a search operation in Clondalkin last night.
Gardai in Clondalkin carried out a raid on a house under warrant at a domestic residence at approximately 10.30pm.
During the course of the search, gardaí discovered approximately 3kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €210,000 (subject to analysis) along with a quantity of drug paraphernalia.
Read more
“One man, aged 25 years was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in West Dublin,” gardai said. “Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardai added that the raid was carried out as part of Operation Tara; the national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Today's Headlines
peeping tom | Garda caught peeping in window of station’s female changing room is facing dismissal
GUNSHOT WOUNDS | Man shot in Cork as gardai appeal for witnesses
KNIFE CRIME | Feuding thug who ‘butchered’ man with Stanley knife in chipper is jailed
Road Runner | Driving ban and fine for dad who refused to give urine sample and told gardaí to f**k off
Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
COURT APPEARANCE | Woman (40s) due in court over fatal attack on David Ennis in Ballyfermot
Blazing Saddles | Two brothers allegedly produced a pole and bike saddle during fight in Finglas
Getaway car | Burglary gang rams patrol car on busy Dublin street, heightening garda fears over high-speed chases
drug bust | Man (25) arrested after Garda raid in Clondalkin leads to seizure of €210k of cocaine
Dismissed | Enoch Burke to avoid prosecution over alleged ‘trespass’ at Wilson’s Hospital school