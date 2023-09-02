Man (25) arrested after €1.2m of cannabis seized in Dublin gang crackdown

The drugs were discovered as part of an “intelligence lead operation.”

A man (25) was arrested yesterday after gardai seized cannabis worth more than €1.2 million in Dublin in an operation targeting organised crime gangs.

Gardai said the seizure of approximately 60kg of cannabis was made as part of an “ongoing intelligence led operation” targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin.

The operation was conducted by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Coolock and Ballymun District Drugs Units and Revenue’s Customs Service.

A garda spokesman said the man remains in custody as investigations remain ongoing.

"A male (aged 25 years) was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in County Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.”