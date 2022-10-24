Man (24) charged with murder of Ryan McNab in Rathcoole, Belfast

Mr McNab (31) died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole on Friday evening.

Detectives investigating the murder of Ryan McNab have charged a 24-year-old man with murder.

Mr McNab (31) died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The family of Mr McNab have said they are "absolutely heartbroken by what has happened”.

They described him as a “loving son, brother, and daddy and a Glentoran and Liverpool fanatic. We will miss him so much, especially his beautiful little girl Ryleigh.”

The family added: “We would be so grateful if people could respect our privacy at this difficult time while we try to come to terms with what has happened and please refrain from sharing any footage or images.”

Mr McNab’s death is one of three murders to have occurred in the Rathcoole area in the last 18 months.