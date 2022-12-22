Man (22) arrested over republican Christmas display of snowman pressing bomb trigger
Last month a Christmas themed window display appeared at the offices of dissident-linked group Saoradh
A 22-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act by police investigating the circumstances of a window display in Derry.
He has been charged to appear at Bishop Street courthouse on Thursday morning.
Last month a Christmas themed window display appeared at the offices of dissident-linked group Saoradh. It showed a snowman pressing a bomb trigger.
The display was condemned by the DUP.
Read more
The image at Junior McDaid House is accompanied by the phrase “they haven’t gone away ye know” – referencing the well-known Provisional IRA phrase.
The display features the snowman in the image dressed in traditional republican attire and Father Christmas appears to be holding a walkie-talkie device.
Similarly controversial images have appeared at Junior McDaid House in the past including one of Father Christmas brandishing an AK47.
Today's Headlines
sword slaying | Ireland’s most gruesome contract killer Paul Hopkins walks free from prison
Police probe | Man (32) arrested on suspicion of murder of Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant
'out of hand' | Paul McGrath extends olive branch to Conor McGregor in wake of PJ Gallagher tweet row
appy xmas | Revolut warns of ‘shoulder surfing’ scam as it issues tips to keep banking details safe this Christmas
drugs bust | Man (60s) charged after €107,000 worth of drugs and cash seized during Garda raid in Kildare
dirty money | Two Dublin men sentenced for role in laundering €160k in crime cash
fashion nightma-ur | Maura Higgins bills designer for 'loss of earnings' after awards dress row, report claims
BACK IN COURT | Sectarian thug jailed for attempted murder of GAA player (17) ‘lucky’ he didn’t kill woman during bender
KING OF CROWNS | Farmer who started making Christmas wreaths in school at age 10 now produces 150,000 a year
snow joke | Man (22) arrested over republican Christmas display of snowman pressing bomb trigger