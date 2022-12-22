snow joke | 

Man (22) arrested over republican Christmas display of snowman pressing bomb trigger

Last month a Christmas themed window display appeared at the offices of dissident-linked group Saoradh

Garrett HarganSunday World

A 22-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act by police investigating the circumstances of a window display in Derry.

He has been charged to appear at Bishop Street courthouse on Thursday morning.

Last month a Christmas themed window display appeared at the offices of dissident-linked group Saoradh. It showed a snowman pressing a bomb trigger.

The display was condemned by the DUP.

The image at Junior McDaid House is accompanied by the phrase “they haven’t gone away ye know” – referencing the well-known Provisional IRA phrase.

The display features the snowman in the image dressed in traditional republican attire and Father Christmas appears to be holding a walkie-talkie device.

Similarly controversial images have appeared at Junior McDaid House in the past including one of Father Christmas brandishing an AK47.


