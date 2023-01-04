Man (22) arrested as Gardaí seize cocaine worth €340,000 in north Dublin
The man is being detained at Swords Garda station
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of just under 5kg of cocaine in north Dublin.
The drugs were detected as part of multi-agency operation and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
“On Tuesday the 4th January 2023, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the North Dublin Area, a joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Coolock District Drug Unit,” a garda spokesperson said.
“During the course of this operation 4.85 kilogrammes of cocaine, estimated street value of €339,500, was seized by Revenue officers.”
Gardaí arrested a 22 year-old man at the scene.
He is being detained at Swords Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Today's Headlines
Lotto luck | One lucky winner scoops €11million Lotto jackpot
Huge haul | Man (22) arrested as Gardaí seize cocaine worth €340,000 in north Dublin
Una Dos Tres | Una Healy raises eyebrows over ‘throuple’ holiday photos
major probe | Two new arrests over murder of man (22) found wrapped in carpet on Meath farmland
'more than a dog' | Influencer Niamh Cullen reveals her ‘precious’ rescue dog Roxy has passed away
heart breaking | Over €70k raised to help terminally ill young mum (29) given two weeks to live
Suicide threat | Man who subjected ex to ‘high level emotional abuse’ is jailed for three months
class action | Protest to be held at Dublin school over false claims refugees are staying there
disgusting | Minister Anne Rabbitte has ‘bag of s**t’ thrown at her while attending meeting
Safety fears | Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny and family ‘no option’ but to move home after ‘traumatising’ attacks