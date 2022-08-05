Man (22) arrested after fleeing car that had drugs worth more than €90k in it

Gardai said all of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis

A man has been arrested in Bray in the early hours of this morning after he ran from a car that was later discovered to have drugs worth more than €90k hidden in it.

Gardaí were on patrol in the Co Wicklow town and were leaving a housing estate when they saw the man in the car who then jumped out and ran.

They stopped the man (22) and searched the vehicle, where they seized cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €90,500.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bray Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardai said all of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

They added that the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.