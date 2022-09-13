Man (20s) whose body was discovered in Dublin flat suffered ‘severe head injuries’
Sources say that gardai believe that up to half a dozen people had been “coming and going” from the flat while the man’s body lay on the ground close to a bed in the property.
A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a man’s body at a north inner city Dublin flats complex yesterday.
It is suspected that the man, who has not been identified but was in his 20s, suffered severe head injuries and that his body may have lay in the flat for five days.
The man's body was found in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street at around 6.20pm yesterday and the case is being investigated by gardai from the Bridewell Station.
It is understood that there were a number of people present in the property when gardai discovered the man’s body.
No arrests have yet been made in the case but gardai have spoken to a resident of the flat and hope to interview more people who had been in the property over the past week.
The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The body of the male was removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall, and a post mortem is being conducted this afternoon by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.
In a statement gardai said officers in the Bridewell have commenced a murder investigation.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
