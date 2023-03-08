Man (20s) shot in both knees and ankle by masked men in ‘horrific’ west Belfast attack

The victim was shot after three attackers, who were wearing gloves, forced their way inside a house in the Crocus Street area

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Crocus Street area of west Belfast on March 7th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A man in his 20s has sustained serious injuries after being shot three times by masked men in west Belfast.

The victim was shot in both knees and the ankle after three attackers, who were wearing gloves, forced their way inside a house in the Crocus Street area shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

The assailants fled the scene on foot and made off towards the Cavendish Street direction before the victim was taken to hospital.

A police helicopter and forensics were at the scene on Tuesday night.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the attack and said the investigation is at an early stage with a number of lines of enquiry being followed.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal.

"Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Crocus Street area on Tuesday evening, 7th March shortly after 9pm and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1929 of 07/03/23.”