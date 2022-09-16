Man (20s) rushed to hospital after early morning assault in Dundalk

Gardai said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing

A street in Dundalk is closed off today following an alleged assault that left a man in his 20s in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are investigating the incident which is believed to have occurred on Chapel Street in the early hours of Friday, September 16.

The man was then taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardai said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 3.20am on Friday, 16th September 2022, at Chapel Street, Dundalk, County Louth,” a spokesperson said.

“A man in his 20s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.”

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.”

“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation,” they concluded.