Man (20s) rushed to hospital after early morning assault in Dundalk
Gardai said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing
A street in Dundalk is closed off today following an alleged assault that left a man in his 20s in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardai are investigating the incident which is believed to have occurred on Chapel Street in the early hours of Friday, September 16.
The man was then taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Gardai said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
Read more
“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 3.20am on Friday, 16th September 2022, at Chapel Street, Dundalk, County Louth,” a spokesperson said.
“A man in his 20s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.”
“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.”
“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation,” they concluded.
Today's Headlines
love and support | Denise Smith: ‘Tallaght will carry Lisa, Chelsea and Christy’s family through this tragedy’
'a bit lost' | Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll opens up about split from co-star husband
flash mob | Profile: How flash mobster Johnny Morrissey became the Kinahan cartel’s money man
critically ill | Gardaí were told baby who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries ‘fell down stairs’
sex chat | Lucy Kennedy says people being open about going to sex parties would lessen the stigma
Court settlement | Man who claims he was sexually abused by a Catholic priest settles damages action for €350k
Bord na groan | Further pain for 140,000 households as new hike in bin charges set to hit
discrimination | Actor and film director John Connors says Irish state ‘went to war with Travellers'
Covid tensions | Revealed: Man who threw hot coffee at shop worker in row over face mask
attack claim | Man (19) sexually assaulted two women in queue to see Queen’s coffin, court told