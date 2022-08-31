Gun probe | 

Man (20s) injured in shooting incident in Limerick

Gardaí in Roxboro rushed to the scene in the John Carew Park area at approximately 10.30pm.
The injured man is recovering in hospital

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after suffering a number of apparent pellet wounds in shooting incident in Limerick last night.

“A man, aged in his 20s, received a number of apparent pellet wounds,” gardai said.

“He was later taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.”

Gardai added that no arrests have been made and that enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at Roxboro Garda Station 061 214 340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


