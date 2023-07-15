Man (20s) injured as device explodes in Limerick City

‘During the course of the incident, one man aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening’

A man has been injured after a device exploded in Limerick city in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road rushed to the scene of the explosion of what was described as a “viable device” at two residential properties on Hyde Road at approximately 3.10am.

“During the course of the incident, one man aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening,” gardai said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any persons who were in the Hyde Road area of Limerick City between the hours of 2.30am and 3.15am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Investigating gardaí,” they said

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.