Man (20s) injured after stabbing at ‘house party’ in Donegal

The victim is believed to be from another village near Castlefin

Letterkenny Hospital

Níall Feiritear

Gardaí are investigating a reported stabbing incident at a house party in east Donegal at the weekend.

A man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed following a row in the Emmett Park area of Castlefin on Sunday evening.

The victim – believed to be from another village near Castlefin - was understood to be at a house party when an altercation occurred and he was set upon.

It is understood the victim was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement today an Garda Síochána said:

"Gardaí received report of a public order incident in Castlefin, Co. Donegal on 2nd July 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”


