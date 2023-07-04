Man (20s) injured after stabbing at ‘house party’ in Donegal
The victim is believed to be from another village near Castlefin
Gardaí are investigating a reported stabbing incident at a house party in east Donegal at the weekend.
A man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed following a row in the Emmett Park area of Castlefin on Sunday evening.
The victim – believed to be from another village near Castlefin - was understood to be at a house party when an altercation occurred and he was set upon.
It is understood the victim was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
In a statement today an Garda Síochána said:
"Gardaí received report of a public order incident in Castlefin, Co. Donegal on 2nd July 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”