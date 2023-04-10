Man (20s) in ‘serious condition’ after group attack on Good Friday in Galway

Gardaí are currently investigating the assault and are appealing for witnesses.

A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a “group of males” in Galway city centre in the early hours of Good Friday.

Gardaí are currently investigating the assault, which took place at shortly before 1am on Friday, 7 April in the Raven Terrace area.

A group of men attacked another man, aged in his early 20s, who was taken to University Hospital Galway where he is currently in a “serious but stable condition”.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to the public for information on the assault and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact gardaí.

Read more Two young teens killed and two more injured in horror crash in Galway

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling around the areas of Bridge Street, Dominick Street and Raven Terrace between midnight and 1am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Western Regional HQ in Galway on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”