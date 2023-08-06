Man (20s) in ‘serious condition’ after ‘acid attack’ in east Belfast

The assault took place around 6.30pm on Saturday, 5 August in the Sunwich Street area of east Belfast.

The 31-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday morning

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an “acid attack” in Belfast on Saturday evening.

The assault took place around 6.30pm on Saturday, August 5, in the Sunwich Street area of east Belfast.

Police received a report that a driver in his 20s was being followed by a car.

When the victim stopped his car, a group of people got out of their vehicle and one of the individuals threw a “suspected corrosive liquid” over the man.

One of the suspects also damaged the victim’s car by smashing the rear window with a blunt object before the gang fled the scene.

Police confirmed that emergency services attended the scene and provided medical treatment to the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment to burns on his upper body and face.

He remains in a serious condition at this time.

Detectives have now launched an investigation into the incident “to determine who was involved and a motive behind this attack.”

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1354 of 05/08/23,” Detective Inspector Angus said.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.