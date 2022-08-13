Man (20s) hospitalised after being brutally assaulted at a Dart Station

A video shows the man being hit and kicked repeatedly

A video circulating online has shown the moment a man was brutally assaulted at a Dun Laoghaire Dart Station.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, August 12th.

Footage shows two men exchanged heated words before one man punched the other to the ground.

Once the man falls to the ground, the attacker continues to punch the victim in the upper body, and soon begins to kick him.

A shrill scream can be heard as a woman jumps in to try and help the man receiving the blows.

The attacker then grabs the woman and throws her to one side and proceeds to kick the victim repeatedly.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment following the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí responded to reports of an assault at Dun Laoghaire train station shortly after midnight on Friday, 12th August 2022.”

“A man, aged in his 20s, was later taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.