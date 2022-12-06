Man (20s) due in court after cannabis worth €114k seized in Co Kilkenny
A total of 7.2 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized by gardai yesterday in Co Kilkenny
A man (20s) has been charged and is due in court following the seizure of cannabis worth €114,800 in Co Kilkenny.
The suspect was arrested yesterday following a garda operation targeting an “organised crime group operating in the South-East region."
During this operation, a total of 7.2 kilograms of herbal cannabis - with an estimated street value of €114,800 – was seized by Revenue officers.
Read more
A man was arrested at the scene and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The seizure was made as part of a joint operation was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit/Drugs Unit.
The man is expected to appear before a sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 10:30am today, Tuesday, December 6.
Today's Headlines
deadly infection | Belfast girl (5) at primary school with Strep A case has died
rip | Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
'SPIRTUAL JOURNEY' | Healer who paid €100 for dried cactus shocked as gardaí accuse him of having €800k worth of mescaline
'beautiful' | Matthew McCallan’s mum says he ‘is now an angel in heaven’ after body found in Tyrone
drugs haul | Three arrested after cannabis worth €950k seized from ‘sophisticated’ Galway growhouse
MOTORWAY ACCIDENT | Teenager in critical condition following road crash on M7 in Co Tipperary
Convicted | Robert 'Roo' Redmond and Brendan Fogarty guilty of murdering Barry Wolverson in Dublin shooting
Amsterdam-age | Conor McGregor enjoys wild night of partying in Amsterdam
drugs charge | Man (20s) due in court after cannabis worth €114k seized in Co Kilkenny
Charged | Kinahan enforcer Gerard Mackin appears before non-jury court after extradition from Spain