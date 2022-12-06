drugs charge | 

Man (20s) due in court after cannabis worth €114k seized in Co Kilkenny

A total of 7.2 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized by gardai yesterday in Co Kilkenny

Niall DonaldSunday World

A man (20s) has been charged and is due in court following the seizure of cannabis worth €114,800 in Co Kilkenny.

The suspect was arrested yesterday following a garda operation targeting an “organised crime group operating in the South-East region."

During this operation, a total of 7.2 kilograms of herbal cannabis - with an estimated street value of €114,800 – was seized by Revenue officers.

A man was arrested at the scene and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure was made as part of a joint operation was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit/Drugs Unit.

The man is expected to appear before a sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 10:30am today, Tuesday, December 6.


