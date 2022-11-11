Man (20s) dies in hospital one week after suspected assault in Waterford

The man’s address is in Waterford but it has been reported that he was originally from Malahide, in Dublin

A man in his 20s has died in hospital a week after a suspected assault in Waterford.

The man died in Cork University Hospital after being transferred there from Waterford, where he had been admitted on November 3

He was discovered with serious injuries in Tallow, west Waterford after the incident that is understood to have occurred late on November 2, and into the early hours of November 3, when he was discovered.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the deceased man's family.

Gardaí had earlier asked for anyone that may have been in the Barrack Street area of Tallow late on November 2 who may have been a witness to come forward.

This morning gardai confirmed that they had responded to reports of an alleged assault that occurred on Barrack Street, Tallow, Co Waterford at approximately 12.35am on Wednesday, November 2.

“A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Dungarvan Garda Station,” gardai said.

"He has since been charged and appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on 3rd November 2022 at 10.30am.

“ The injured party in this incident, a man in his 20s, passed away at CUH yesterday.

“ As the matter is before the courts, An Garda Síochána will not be providing further comment at this time.”