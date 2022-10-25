Horrific | 

Man (20s) charged over stabbing of pregnant woman in Templemore, Co Tipperary

The injured woman, aged in her 20s, was rushed to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life-threatening injuries.

Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to the stabbing of a pregnant woman at a house in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

The incident took place at approximately 6.20pm on Saturday, October 22, at a residence in Templemore, Tipperary.

The injured woman, aged in her 20s, was rushed to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this incident and detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged and appeared before Nenagh District Court yesterday morning, Monday 24 October 2022.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices