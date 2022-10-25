Man (20s) charged over stabbing of pregnant woman in Templemore, Co Tipperary

The injured woman, aged in her 20s, was rushed to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to the stabbing of a pregnant woman at a house in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

The incident took place at approximately 6.20pm on Saturday, October 22, at a residence in Templemore, Tipperary.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this incident and detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged and appeared before Nenagh District Court yesterday morning, Monday 24 October 2022.