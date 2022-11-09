Man (20s) charged and another released after sawn-off shotgun seized in Dublin
A man in his 20s has been charged while another man has been released after both were arrested following a gun seizure in Dublin on Tuesday.
Shortly after midnight, gardaí saw a male drop a rucksack on Glasnevin Avenue in Finglas.
A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were found in the rucksack and a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested.
The suspect in his 20s has been charged and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday, November 9.
The man in his 30s has been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
