Man (20s) charged after gardaí seize €112k of cannabis in west Dublin
The man was in a car that was stopped by gardai on the Ballyowen Road, Lucan at approximately 10pm
A man has been arrested and charged after gardaí seized more than €112,000 of suspected cannabis during searches last night.
The man, in his 20s, was in a car that was stopped by gardai on the Ballyowen Road, Lucan at approximately 10pm.
When gardai searched the vehicle, approximately €12,000 of cannabis was discovered.
In a follow-up search at a home in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown, a further €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and other drug paraphernalia was seized.
“A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and since been charged,” gardai said. “ He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Gardai said the searches were carried out as part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
