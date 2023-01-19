Man (20s) brandishing large knife ‘struggled’ with gardaí before arrest for Dublin stabbing

Gardaí were called to the house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 shortly before 10.30pm last night.

A man in his 20s who was found by gardaí brandishing a knife while another man lay injured on the floor of a Dublin home has been arrested.

The injured man who is also in his 20s suffered a number of apparent stab wounds.

Gardaí were called to the house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 shortly before 10.30pm last night where they physically struggled with the man holding a large knife.

He was eventually disarmed and arrested in relation to the alleged assault and taken to Crumlin Garda Station.

The injured man was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Following a physical struggle between the man and the uniformed Gardaí, the man was successfully disarmed and arrested by two unarmed Garda members.

"The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and was taken Crumlin Garda Station where is currently detained.

"The injured man (20s) received a number of apparent stab wounds and was later taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"No other injuries have been reported.

"Anyone with information on this incident can contact Gardaí at Crumlin 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing, they added.