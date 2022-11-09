Man (20s) arrested over Stefan Posschier murder in Westmeathreleased
The suspect, aged in his 20s, was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of murdering the 65-year-old last month.
A man who was arrested earlier this week over the murder of Westmeath psychic Stefan Nivelles Posschier has been released without charge.
The suspect, aged in his 20s, was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of murdering the 65-year-old, who was found dead by gardaí on land near his home at Rattin, near Milltownpass, at 6pm, on October 25.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the case.
A garda spokesperson said: “The man arrested in connection with the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 25th October 2022, has been released from detention under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, without charge.
“The garda investigation is ongoing at this time.”
Sources said Mr Posschier may have been in fear of his killer due to his “erratic behaviour” in the days before his murder.
Detectives are following a definite line of inquiry as part of the investigation and believe Mr Posschier died violently.
The victim is believed to have been stabbed a number of times.
Mr Posschier was originally from Belgium but had been living in the Rattin area for around 20 years. He had previously had an address in south Dublin.
He was well-known for his work as a psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.
He also used the stage name Stefan De Guylian when working, and gave tarot card readings in a number of towns across Ireland.
Those who knew him through his work described him as a “lovely man” and a “talented” tarot card reader.
