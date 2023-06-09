Man (20s) arrested following knife robbery in Dublin City Centre
The suspect assaulted the man and proceeded to steal cash from him, before fleeing the scene on foot
A man in his 20s has been arrested following a knife robbery on Abbey Street Lower in Dublin 1 last night.
Gardaí said that shortly before 9pm, a suspect approached a man on Abbey Street Lower who was armed with a knife and demanded money.
The suspect assaulted the man and proceeded to steal cash from him, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Gardaí were notified of the incident and apprehended the suspect on Abbey Street Lower a short time later.
The man (aged in his 20s) was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.
The injured male was taken to The Mater Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.
Investigations are ongoing.
