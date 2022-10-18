Man (20s) arrested as teen rushed to hospital after early-morning attack in Cork City

The incident occurred at approximately 1.50am on Paul Street

The teen was taken to Cork University Hospital

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked in Cork City in the early hours on this morning.

The victim, who is in his late teens, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident that occurred at approximately 1.50am on Paul Street.

He was brought to Cork University Hospital while gardai said another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained in Bridewell Garda Station.

"Gardaí attended an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 1.50am earlier today on Paul Street, Cork City,” gardai said.

"One man aged in his late teens was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

"Another man aged in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained in Bridewell Garda Station at this time."

Part of the area was sealed off for a time this this morning for a forensic examination while gardai are also understood to be examining CCTV footage from the area.