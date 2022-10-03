Man (20s) arrested as Revenue seize cannabis worth €226k in Balbriggan, Dublin

A premises in Balbriggan was searched on Monday, October 3, as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group operating in the area.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of €226,000

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing more than €225,000 worth of cannabis in north Dublin earlier today.

During the operation, Revenue Officers discovered and seized 11.3kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €226,000.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his early 20s who is currently detained in Balbriggan Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

This operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit.