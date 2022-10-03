Man (20s) arrested as Revenue seize cannabis worth €226k in Balbriggan, Dublin
A premises in Balbriggan was searched on Monday, October 3, as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group operating in the area.
Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing more than €225,000 worth of cannabis in north Dublin earlier today.
During the operation, Revenue Officers discovered and seized 11.3kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €226,000.
Gardaí arrested a man aged in his early 20s who is currently detained in Balbriggan Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
This operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit.
