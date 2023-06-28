Man (20s) arrested as heroin, tablets and cash seized in Finglas, north Dublin raid

Gardaí also seized suspected cannabis valued at €20,000, suspected heroin valued at €5,000, and Alprazolam tablets valued at €52,500

Some of the drugs seized in Finglas

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardai carried out a drugs raid on a house in Finglas, North Dublin last night.

A search was conducted as part of Operation Tara in an effort to target the sale and supply of drugs in the Finglas West area.

At approximately 8.30pm, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit, Detective Unit and uniform officers based in Finglas Garda Station raided a house in the area.

“During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected cannabis valued at €20,000, suspected heroin valued at €5,000, Alprazolam tablets valued at €52,500, as well as a quantity of cash,” gardai said.

“A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested as part of this investigation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.