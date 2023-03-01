Man (20s) arrested as gardai seize €200k worth of cannabis in Limerick raid

Investigations are ongoing

Gardaí have arrested a man in his twenties after 10kgs of herbal cannabis was nabbed by Revenue officers in Limerick.

The street value of the consignment was somewhere in the region of one fifth of a million euros.

The catch was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

The young man arrested by Gardaí is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda Station.

Cannabis resin is a compressed solid made from the resinous parts of the plant, and cannabis (hash) oil is a solvent extract of cannabis. It us usually smoked whilst mixed with tobacco.

The herbal cannabis seized in this instance consists of the dried flowering tops and leaves of the cannabis plant, which was originally grown in Asia or Western China.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.