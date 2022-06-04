Man (20s) arrested as cocaine worth €4.69m seized after gardai stop car in Dublin
A man in his 20s has been arrested after Gardai seized €4.69m worth of cocaine during a stop and search of a car in Leopardstown, Co Dublin.
Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped the vehicle and seized 67 kilograms of the drug yesterday in an operation targeting serious organised criminal activity
A total of 67 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €4,690,000, was seized.
A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Dundrum Garda Station.
Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said of the seizure: "The successful outcome to an operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, involving the seizure of cocaine with a street sale value close to €5 million, reflects the Garda Síochána’s determination to dismantle organised crime groups that trade in drugs”.
More to follow...
