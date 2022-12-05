Man (20s) arrested as cannabis worth €114k seized in Kilkenny operation
Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí have arrested a young man after seizing almost €115,000 worth of cannabis in Kilkenny today.
Personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit and Drugs Unit conducted a joint operation on Monday, 5 December, as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group in the south-east.
Read more
During the operation, while Revenue officers seized 7.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €114,800 in Kilkenny.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Amsterdam-age | Conor McGregor enjoys wild night of partying in Amsterdam
Tragic news | Body found in Co Tyrone believed to be missing teenager Matthew McCallan
get home soon | The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife Victoria asks for ‘prayers and healing vibes’
'Mercenary' | ‘Dublin Jimmy’ who ran terror campaign to support Sean Quinn was 'working for MI5’
Double Trouble | Fans say Barry Keoghan’s son Brando is his ‘twin’ as he shares cute new photos
GUILTY PLEA | Criminal linked to Drogheda feud pleads guilty to facilitating Keane Mulready Woods’ murder
Alleged attack | Two gardaí to stand trial accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting youth at Dublin station
chaos | Drivers warned to avoid East Wall and Port Tunnel today as refugee housing protests continue
Sicko | Gerard McKenna: Belfast man jailed for abducting and raping girl (12) appeals conviction
un-laois-ed | First ten Electric Picnic acts revealed as Niall Horan and Billie Eilish join line-up