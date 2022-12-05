Man (20s) arrested as cannabis worth €114k seized in Kilkenny operation

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have arrested a young man after seizing almost €115,000 worth of cannabis in Kilkenny today.

Personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit and Drugs Unit conducted a joint operation on Monday, 5 December, as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group in the south-east.

During the operation, while Revenue officers seized 7.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €114,800 in Kilkenny.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

