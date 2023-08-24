Man (20s) arrested as almost €300k worth of suspected cannabis seized in Co Louth

The man is currently being detained at a Garda station in Louth

A man in his 20s has been arrested following a drug seizure worth almost €300,000 in Co Louth.

Revenue seized approximately €290,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis as part of an intelligence led operation in Drogheda on Wednesday.

The operation involved Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Drogheda Drugs Unit and personnel from Revenue's Customs Service.

In a follow-up search in the area, a further €8000 of suspected herbal cannabis was seized.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Louth under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.