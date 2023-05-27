Man (20s) arrested and €3.92m of cannabis seized in Co Dublin in anti-gang crackdown

The drugs were seized after officers swooped on a vehicle in Balbriggan area of Co Dublin shortly after 7pm.

Seizure of cannabis in Dublin. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Gardai arrested one man and seized €3.92 million worth of cannabis yesterday in an operation targeting organised crime gangs.

During a search of the vehicle, a total of187 kilogrammes of cannabis herb and 30 kilogrammes of cannabis resin was seized.

A garda spokesman said the arrested man remains in custody this morning.

He said: “On Friday 26th May 2023, as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime under Operation TARA, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force carried out an operation in North County Dublin.

"One male aged in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained, under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

"He can be held for up to seven days.

“The combined value of the drugs seized is estimated at €3.92 million and will be sent to FSI for analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”

This seizure was made as part of Operation Tara – an anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

The aim Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.