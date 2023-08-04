Man (20s) arrested and €100k drugs seized after SEVEN homes raided in Dublin

The suspect is due to appear in court later today.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth an estimated €100,000 in North Dublin yesterday.

A garda spokesman said a total of seven premises were searched in Dublin 5 and Dublin 13 as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North yesterday,

During the searches, quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized.

The searches were conducted by the District Drugs Units in Raheny and Coolock, with assistance from the Community Policing Unit, Street Crime Unit and National Dog Unit.

A garda spokesman sad the estimated value of drugs seized is approximately €100,000. The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

He said: “One male (aged in his 20s) was arrested during the course of the operation, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.

“He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 4th August 2023 at 10.30am.

“Investigations are ongoing.”