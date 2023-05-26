Man (20s) arrested after victim suffers fatal stab wounds in Co Wexford

A man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy.

A man (20s) has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co Wexford last night.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident at around 8pm last night after receiving reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body remains at the scene this morning.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

A garda spokesman has confirmed that a man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested as part of this investigation.

The spokesman said: “He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Wexford under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO). A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and will keep the family informed of this investigation.

“The residence at Westbury Woods remains preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.