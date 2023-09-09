Man (20s) arrested after victim critically injured in early morning assault in Westport

‘My thoughts are with him and his family. I hope he recovers fully’

A man critically injured in an early morning incident in Westport is being treated at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

The victim, a businessman, is in his sixties.

He was involved in an altercation in an open space at High Street between 1am and 2am.

A young man in his twenties is being questioned by gardai in connection with the assault.

The incident is being described locally as “a simple altercation that went wrong”.

Initial reports suggest the victim, who is originally from Co Roscommon but has been living in west Mayo for some time, fell badly after being struck and sustained serious head injuries.

The location where the assault took place is a spot where people regularly congregate in a social context.

Local councillor Christy Hyland, who knows the victim, said this afternoon: “My thoughts are with him and his family. I hope he recovers fully.”

Gardai who have begun a detailed forensic examination are also looking at high resolution CCTV footage from cameras recently mounted in the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street between 1am and 2am this morning and who may have camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.