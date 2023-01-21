'Fled the store' | 

Man (20s) arrested after staff threatened with knife in armed robbery in Churchtown

Gardai say the man threatened staff with a knife

File photo

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

A man in his 20s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Churchtown, Dublin 16.

At approximately 7.30am this morning, a man entered a shop on the Braemor Road armed with a knife and threatened staff.

He then fled the store with a quantity of alcohol.

Soon after the man was arrested and is currently being held at Rathfarnham Garda station.

“Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Churchtown, Dublin 16 this morning, Saturday 21st January 2023,” the Garda Press office stated.

“At approximately 7:30 am this morning, a man entered a retail premises on the Braemor Road, armed with what was understood be a knife and threatened the staff. He then left the premises with a quantity of alcohol.”

“Shortly afterwards a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Rathfarnham Garda station.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”


