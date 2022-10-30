Man (20s) arrested after priest stabbed at house in Waterford
A man has been arrested after a priest was stabbed at a house this morning.
The man in his 20s was arrested after the priest was stabbed at a house in Ardkeen, Waterford at around 9.30am on Sunday.
The priest is recovering in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Ardkeen, Waterford, at approximately 9:30am this morning, Sunday 30th October 2022.
“A man in his 30s was assaulted during the incident and taken to Waterford University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.
“A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”
The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said he was “very shocked” and hoped the priest would make a full recovery.
Bishop Cullinan added that he is also praying for the priest's chaplaincy colleagues, who would have also been affected by the incident. “It's a huge shock,” he said.
More to follow...
