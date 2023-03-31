Man (20s) arrested after leading gardaí on car chase through Dublin city

He is due to appear before the courts this morning in relation to the series of dangerous driving incidents.

A man (20s) who reversed into an unmarked garda car before leading gardaí on a high-speed chase through Dublin city has been arrested.

At around 10.15pm on Wednesday night, he failed to stop for gardaí on the Clonard Road in Crumlin, instead attempting to evade officers by reversing.

He reversed into an unmarked garda patrol car before speeding away.

In the getaway attempt, the driver was involved “in a number of dangerous driving incidents,” a garda spokesperson said. Multiple cars had to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

Gardaí began “a managed containment operation” with the help of the Garda Air Support Unit.

The man eventually got out of the car at Lurgan Street in Dublin 7 where he was arrested by gardaí and detained at a garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the dangerous driving incidents and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.