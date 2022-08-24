Man (20s) arrested after ‘large sum of money’ taken from Dublin business

Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station arrested the man yesterday evening

A man has been arrested after a commercial premises was broken into in Dublin 2 on Tuesday.

Gardaí said that shortly before 3pm, a lone man entered the business and demanded cash.

He fled the scene on foot a short time later with a large sum of money.

“Following inquiries by gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station, a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested yesterday evening,” gardai said.

“He is currently detained in Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Investigations are ongoing.”