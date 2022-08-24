Man (20s) arrested after ‘large sum of money’ taken from Dublin business
A man has been arrested after a commercial premises was broken into in Dublin 2 on Tuesday.
Gardaí said that shortly before 3pm, a lone man entered the business and demanded cash.
He fled the scene on foot a short time later with a large sum of money.
“Following inquiries by gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station, a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested yesterday evening,” gardai said.
“He is currently detained in Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
