Daylight robbery | 

Man (20s) arrested after ‘large sum of money’ taken from Dublin business

Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station arrested the man yesterday evening
FILE PHOTO

FILE PHOTO

Sunday World

A man has been arrested after a commercial premises was broken into in Dublin 2 on Tuesday.

Gardaí said that shortly before 3pm, a lone man entered the business and demanded cash.

Read more

He fled the scene on foot a short time later with a large sum of money.

“Following inquiries by gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station, a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested yesterday evening,” gardai said.

“He is currently detained in Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Investigations are ongoing.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices