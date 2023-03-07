Man (20s) arrested after gunshots fired at van in Carlow
Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí have arrested a man after a number of gunshots were fired at a van in Co Carlow.
The incident took place in Tullow yesterday morning, Monday, 6 March.
Gardaí said that several shots were aimed at a van, which has since been seized for technical examination.
A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act 1939.
No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.
Read more
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Tullow, Co. Carlow yesterday morning, Monday 6th March 2023.
“A number of shots were fired at a van in the area. No injuries were reported. The vehicle is currently seized for a technical examination.
“A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act 1939 at Carlow Garda station.
“Investigations are ongoing”.
Today's Headlines
RESISTING | Gardaí physically remove Enoch Burke and family from court after he loses appeal
Ride Is High | Kerry Katona flaunts flashy £200k lime Lamborghini as she drives around Cheshire
AWAITING SENTENCE | Ross Hutch pleads guilty to attacking man and woman in Dublin city centre
'TIME WARP' | Man (36) who groped worker while ‘masturbating’ in store toilets avoids jail
murder accused | Mayo man charged with murder of farmer (83) found shot dead in burning house
monster | Deranged killer who stabbed Cork woman to death in front of her friend out on day release
BREAKTHROUGH | Suspect charged over death of Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns
KNIFE ATTACK | Teen stabbed man in the cheek after he intervened in a fight on Dublin Bus
orange crush | I truly loved this car so much that I was willing to forgive it for its minor flaws
Inquest | Son of Limerick man who died ‘horrible death’ says father could be alive had he received better care