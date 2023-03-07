Man (20s) arrested after gunshots fired at van in Carlow

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have arrested a man after a number of gunshots were fired at a van in Co Carlow.

The incident took place in Tullow yesterday morning, Monday, 6 March.

Gardaí said that several shots were aimed at a van, which has since been seized for technical examination.

A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act 1939.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Tullow, Co. Carlow yesterday morning, Monday 6th March 2023.

“A number of shots were fired at a van in the area. No injuries were reported. The vehicle is currently seized for a technical examination.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act 1939 at Carlow Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing”.