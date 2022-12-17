Man (20s) arrested after gardai stop car in Clondalkin and seize cannabis worth €860k
‘Today’s operation was carried out by gardaí from GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity’
A man has been arrested after gardai stopped a car in Clondalkin earlier today and seized approximately €860,000 of suspected cannabis.
The operation was carried out by officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force.
The gardai involved had been engaged in an ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity.
“Today’s operation was carried out by gardaí from GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity,” gardai said.
“During the course of the operation, gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area.
Gardaí seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €860,000. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
Read more
A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Today's Headlines
flash in the can | Mr Flashy’s cartel ‘link man’ avoids jail for attacking home of ex girlfriend
'social crisis' | Stephen Donnelly and Darragh O’Brien survive reshuffle while Simon Coveney on the move
major haul | Man (20s) arrested after gardai stop car in Clondalkin and seize cannabis worth €860k
Toy no-show | RTÉ apologises as new Toy Show the Musical is cancelled over illness for the weekend
height challenge | Mary Lou McDonald says she didn’t see Gerry Hutch at fundraiser as she is not very tall
shocking | WATCH: Melbourne derby abandoned after goalkeeper attacked with metal bin
ICONIC IMAGE | Strabane woman (82) at scene of first Bloody Sunday massacre killing passes away
huge damage | Family-owned Mayo pharmacy back open after truck ploughed into it in icy conditions
'drinkers only' | Pub owner sets down marker after refusing to serve glass of Coke to customer
Leo's love | It’s a family affair for new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as he takes over reigns of power