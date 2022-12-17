Man (20s) arrested after gardai stop car in Clondalkin and seize cannabis worth €860k

‘Today’s operation was carried out by gardaí from GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity’

A man has been arrested after gardai stopped a car in Clondalkin earlier today and seized approximately €860,000 of suspected cannabis.

The operation was carried out by officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force.

The gardai involved had been engaged in an ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity.

“Today’s operation was carried out by gardaí from GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity,” gardai said.

“During the course of the operation, gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area.

Gardaí seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €860,000. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.