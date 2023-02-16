Man (20s) arrested after gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis worth €240k in Dublin
A man in his 20s has been arrested after drugs worth €240,000 were seized in a raid on a house in Dublin 4 yesterday.
During the search in Ringsend, gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of cannabis herb with a combined value of approximately €240,000.
Drug paraphernalia was also uncovered including a digital weighing scales, tick list and cash. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
“One man was arrested as part of this investigation,” a garda spokesperson said. “He is currently detained in Kevin Street Garda Station, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
The raid was carried out by the South Central Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by local members ad part of Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
